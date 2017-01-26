«التوتة الذهبية».. « Zoolander 2» يتصدر بـ 9 ترشيحات و«دي نيرو» أسوأ جد

رؤية
كاليفورنيا – أعلنت اللجنة المنظمة لحفل Golden Raspberry Awards أو “التوتة الذهبية”، قائمة ترشيحاتها لأسوأ الممثلين والأعمال السينمائية، في الدورة الـ37.
ويتصدر قائمة ترشيحات الجائزة المعروفة أيضًا باسم Razzies، فيلم Zoolander 2 بواقع 9 ترشيحات من بينهم أسوء فيلم وأسوء مخرج، ويأتي في المركز الثاني فيلم Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice الذي ترشح لـ8 جوائز.
ومن بين المرشحين لأسوأ ممثل يأتي اسم روبرت دي نيرو عن دوره في فيلم Dirty Grandpa، والممثل جيرارد بتلر عن فيلمي London Has Fallen، وGods of Egypt. فيما ترشح الممثل جاريد ليتو لجائزة أسوأ ممثل مساعد عن دور “الجوكر” في فيلم Suicide Squad.
وعلى صعيد أسوأ ممثلة، كان من بين المرشحين الممثل تايلور بيري عن دوره في فيلم BOO! A Madea Halloween الذي يجسد فيه شخصية سيدة، وترشحت أيضًا الممثلة جوليا روبرتس عن دورها في فيلم Mother’s Day.
القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات حفل Golden Raspberry Awards:
أسوأ فيلم
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
أسوأ ممثل
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza /Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
أسوأ ممثلة
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
أسوأ ممثلة مساعدة
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
أسوأ ممثل مساعد
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
أسوأ مخرج
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
أسوأ فيلم في سلسلة أفلام أو إعادة إنتاج
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
أسوأ نص سينمائي
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad