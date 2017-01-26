«التوتة الذهبية».. « Zoolander 2» يتصدر بـ 9 ترشيحات و«دي نيرو» أسوأ جد

رؤية

كاليفورنيا – أعلنت اللجنة المنظمة لحفل Golden Raspberry Awards أو “التوتة الذهبية”، قائمة ترشيحاتها لأسوأ الممثلين والأعمال السينمائية، في الدورة الـ37.

ويتصدر قائمة ترشيحات الجائزة المعروفة أيضًا باسم Razzies، فيلم Zoolander 2 بواقع 9 ترشيحات من بينهم أسوء فيلم وأسوء مخرج، ويأتي في المركز الثاني فيلم Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice الذي ترشح لـ8 جوائز.

ومن بين المرشحين لأسوأ ممثل يأتي اسم روبرت دي نيرو عن دوره في فيلم Dirty Grandpa، والممثل جيرارد بتلر عن فيلمي London Has Fallen، وGods of Egypt. فيما ترشح الممثل جاريد ليتو لجائزة أسوأ ممثل مساعد عن دور “الجوكر” في فيلم Suicide Squad.

وعلى صعيد أسوأ ممثلة، كان من بين المرشحين الممثل تايلور بيري عن دوره في فيلم BOO! A Madea Halloween الذي يجسد فيه شخصية سيدة، وترشحت أيضًا الممثلة جوليا روبرتس عن دورها في فيلم Mother’s Day.

القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات حفل Golden Raspberry Awards:

أسوأ فيلم

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

أسوأ ممثل

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza /Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

أسوأ ممثلة

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

أسوأ ممثلة مساعدة

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

أسوأ ممثل مساعد

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

أسوأ مخرج

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

أسوأ فيلم في سلسلة أفلام أو إعادة إنتاج

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

أسوأ نص سينمائي

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad